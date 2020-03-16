Lakeway reduces restaurant capacity, bans large gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Monday afternoon Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox issued a local disaster declaration “as a precaution” to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Many other municipalities such as Austin and Travis County have already issued such declarations that allow local leaders more power to act in the event of an emergency.

Under this Lakeway disaster declaration:

Restaurant seating capacity will be reduced by one-half

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned

The older population and people in at-risk categories are encouraged to self-quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control

Businesses are urged to implement the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for business operations.

Williamson County, San Marcos, and Burnet County have also recently limited gatherings to 50 people.

“We are all in this together and the more we can all work together on limiting interactions, the better chances as a community we have to prevent the spread of this virus and also in protecting our older population and those at higher risk of serious illness due to the disease,” said Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox in a release. “Thank you all for helping keep each other safe. We will get through this together as a community.