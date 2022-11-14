AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department is looking for the suspect who stole a vehicle in the Austin area Monday evening.

Lakeway PD tweeted that officers were able to confront the suspect in the Rough Hollow area, but he fled the area, damaging two Lakeway Police units with the stolen car.

One officer went to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to be fine.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Hwy 71 toward Austin.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late teens to early 20s, white short, curly dark hair. The vehicle is a gray Volkswagen Passat (4-door sedan) with tinted back windows. It’s expected to be damaged.

If you have information about this case, contact the LPD at (512) 261-2800 or 9-1-1. Police advise not to approach the individual.