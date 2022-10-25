LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department is searching for a runaway teen who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Gracie Robinson, 15, seen at H-E-B on N. Lamar in Austin on Oct. 21. (Image from Lakeway Police)

Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.

She was also spotted at the H-E-B located at 9414 North Lamar Blvd. on Friday. Police said she was also possibly seen at the Budget Inn on I-35 in Austin that same day, but that sighting is not confirmed.

Lakeway PD said although Robinson apparently left her residence voluntarily, she left without her phone and got into an unknown vehicle. Her last known location was in the Austin area, which she is unfamiliar with, possibly with someone who has a criminal history, including gang affiliations.

She is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’6″ and approximately 115 lbs.

If you see her or have any additional information, contact LPD at (512) 261-2800, or you can file an anonymous tip online.