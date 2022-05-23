NOTE: Readers may find some of the images in this story disturbing.

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help to find the person who abandoned four sick, badly malnourished golden retrievers during the past few months.

The Lakeway Police Department posted pictures on social media of the dogs’ poor conditions Monday morning. Officers said they found them in the area near Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake on four different dates spanning from February to April. The dogs all suffered from mange, and at least two had open sores on their bodies and faces.

Police said they found the first dog on Feb. 20 earlier this year, while the second was located on March 25. The last two dogs were picked up two days apart on April 27 and April 29.

Anyone with information about these animal cruelty cases is asked to call Lakeway Police Officer Andrea Greig at 512-261-2852 or send an email to andreagreig@lakeway-tx.gov.





(Photos/Lakeway Police Department)

Police noted that abandoning an animal is a violation of Texas Law under Animal Cruelty Section 42.092, and is a Class A Misdemeanor for each animal abandoned.