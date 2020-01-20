Lakeway Police: Man choked to death in parking garage at resort

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A man is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly choked another man to death at a Lakeway resort, a Travis County affidavit says.

The affidavit says Henry Thomas Houston, 54, was found on top of Frank Terlip, 66, Jan. 18 in the parking garage of the Lakeway Resort and Spa. When authorities separated the two, Terlip was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead following attempted life-saving measures, the affidavit says.

The affidavit describes a strained relationship between Houston and Terlip. Houston and Terlip’s daughter left the Dallas/Fort Worth area Jan. 16 to get away from Frank Terlip. The affidavit says there was an abusive relationship between the father and daughter, allegedly.

Houston told authorities somehow Terlip tracked their location and confronted the two in the parking garage. It was there, the affidavit said, Terlip punched Houston several times and said to Houston, “I’m going to kill you.”

Houston then took Terlip to the ground a put him in a choke hold, the affidavit said. His intentions were to make Terlip pass out, and while Terlip said he couldn’t breathe several times, the affidavit says Houston told authorities he didn’t want to let go for fear of being assaulted again.

A witness said Houston had Terlip in the choke hold, and said Terlip didn’t pose an immediate threat of further assault to Houston, the affidavit says.

Authorities decided to charge Houston with manslaughter, saying Houston’s “actions exceeded the necessary force to defend himself and that his actions recklessly caused the death of Frank Terlip.”