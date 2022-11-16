TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested.

On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges.

Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

LPD originally tweeted the suspect was seen driving east on Highway 71 toward Austin on Monday after using the stolen vehicle to damage two Lakeway police units.