Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford resigns after more than a decade

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford handed in his resignation Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

“The City of Lakeway will immediately begin a search to find a suitable replacement who will stay focused on the primary mission of our police department – to keep our community safe, and pursue the department’s vision to remain dedicated to unsurpassed safety and service,” the city said in a statement.

According to Radford’s biography on the Lakeway Police website, he has served as chief of police for more than 10 years. He was the first chief in Texas to roll out body camera use in his patrol force and the first to have the whole patrol force certified as mental health officers.

He’s spent more than three decades in law enforcement, with experience in state, county and municipal law enforcement, according to the police department. He is an experienced instructor as well, teaching courses for federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation.