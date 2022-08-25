LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas’ largest grocery store chain.

H-E-B named Ashley Cameron of Love & Cookies as first place winner in its 2022 Quest for Texas Best contest. Cameron won $20,000 and a spot on H-E-B store shelves for her frozen cookie dough.

According to the H-E-B site about her entry, Cameron’s son was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease when he was five.

The CDC said Kawasaki disease is a leading cause of acquired heart disease in the United States that primarily affects children younger than 5 years of age. Serious complications include coronary artery dilatations and aneurysms.

After returning home from Texas Children’s Hospital, H-E-B said Cameron’s son only wanted to “bake cookies with mommy.”

Cameron has a store in Lakeway with 14 flavors baked onsite. Her frozen cookie dough line has four flavors: M&M-Hank, ChocolateChip-CharlieCash, Triple Chocolate-Cashley, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip-Gluten Free CharlieCash.

H-E-B said the dough is pre-portioned and can go from the freezer to the oven, baking eight cookies in 15 minutes.

Here are the winners of the contest: