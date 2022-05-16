LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Lakeway City Council will consider a proposal to amend the city’s home business ordinances Monday night, but one daycare provider said the recommendations aren’t going far enough.

KXAN spoke with Bianca King in February, who filed a lawsuit after she said the city shut down her at-home daycare following noise complaints from golfers at an adjacent golf course.

She applied to get the additional home-use permit the city requires, but the Lakeway Zoning and Planning Commission denied her request. After an appeal, that decision was upheld.

In late March, the city allowed King to continue operating her at-home daycare, as the lawsuit is pending.

The city also said then it was looking at revising its home occupation ordinance, and when the revised ordinance is adopted, King will be offered a chance to reapply for a home occupation permit.

King and her lawyers say the city’s current ordinance deprives people of ways to earn an honest living from their homes, but that she’s excited to work with city staff to make changes that work for everyone.

According to council documents, the current ordinance lists 19 criteria home businesses must adhere to, including:

No provision of services or sale of merchandise to a customer on the premises

No storage of merchandise on the property

The occupation must be essentially undetectable by the public

No occupation shall have customers driving or commuting to the home

One recommendation Lakeway Planning and Zoning is making is rather than having no customers driving or commuting to the home, the business instead may not generate more than three total vehicle round trips each day of customer-related traffic.

The Lakeway City Council meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.