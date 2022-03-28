LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — An at-home day care shut down following noise complaints can reopen as the lawsuit it filed against the City of Lakeway moves forward.

Bianca King’s day care backs up onto a golf course in northwest Austin. She started the business in March 2020 after she was laid off at the start of the pandemic. She told KXAN in February that golfers complained about the noise and visibility and that although she received a permit from the Department of Licensing, Lakeway’s Planning and Zoning Commission required her to get another permit. It then denied that permit to operate an at-home business.

Lakeway requires home businesses to meet 19 criteria to operate, including being “undetectable.”

The City of Lakeway released a statement Monday morning, stating it would be revising its Home Occupation Ordinance over the next few weeks.

“The attorneys for the City of Lakeway and Ms. King have agreed to pass on the temporary injunction hearing on April 4, and will pursue options to avoid further litigation. The City will be revising its Home Occupation Ordinance over the next several weeks,” said the city in a statement to KXAN. “During this time, the City will work on adopting a revised Ordinance that meets the needs of the citizens of Lakeway and addresses the new reality of more working from home. The City has committed to not cite Ms. King during this period. When the City adopts the revised Ordinance, Ms. King will be offered an opportunity to reapply for a home occupation permit.”

King sued in February. On March 18, her lawyers with the Institute of Justice and the city came to an agreement that it will not enforce the ordinance while the lawsuit moves forward. Previously, violating the ordinance would have meant a $2,000 daily fine.

Part of the agreement also says the city will work to amend the ordinance and let King’s lawyers know so they can provide feedback.

The latest update says the parties will revisit the lawsuit in mid-July, see what changes the city has made and King and her lawyers will decide whether to drop the suit. If the lawsuit remains, that process will move forward starting in September.