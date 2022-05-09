TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County responders found the body of a swimmer one day after he disappeared in Lake Travis.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 calls came in about a man in his 20s who hadn’t resurfaced near Devil’s Cove. Travis County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol deputies and others responded and used sonar to search, but after an hour switched from rescue to recovery operations.

The search resumed Sunday, and when sonar indicated they may have found something, TCSO’s dive team went down to check it out. They found a man’s body about 30 feet down.

TCSO is not identifying the man.

Devil’s Cove was closed during the search efforts.