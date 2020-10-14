Lake Travis missing swimmer identified as 44-year-old Louisiana man; search ongoing

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the swimmer who disappeared on Lake Travis earlier this month.

Search efforts are still ongoing for 44-year-old Latodrian “Todd” Dillon of Bogalusa, Louisiana, TCSO said Wednesday afternoon. He was reportedly last seen struggling in the Sandy Creek Center Line area before going under the water and not resurfacing on Oct. 3.

At the time, Austin-Travis County EMS said lake patrol, a fire boat and two rescue swimmers were searching in the area of Sandy Creek Marina but soon migrated south near Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark.

Current search efforts

Since then, deputies have been searching during the day, every day since Dillon disappeared, according to TCSO. They’ve used several types of sonar and underwater cameras to try and find him.

Additionally, deep divers with the Austin Police Department have helped with the search in the water, and a Texas Department of Safety helicopter has helped with the search in the air.

Grid searches and shoreline searches also have been done, and Texas Search and Rescue K9s were used as well, according to TCSO.

The depth of the water in the search area is about 70 to 90 feet.

Moving forward, lake patrol deputies will continue to respond to calls on the lake while on duty but will also be doing surface and shoreline searches in order to find Dillon. Sonar and dive team searches will happen “on an intermittent basis,” the sheriff’s office said.

TCSO said in the last 10 years, Dillon is one of three swimmers reported missing on Lake Travis who have not been recovered. Past cases include: