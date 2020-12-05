Lake Travis firefighters respond to heavy fire near Lake Austin Village

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire in the 12900 block of River Bend near the Lake Austin Village area is under control on Saturday morning, Lake Travis Fire Fighters report.

According to LTFF, crews arrived to extinguish the structure fire at around 10:30 a.m., with first units reporting heavy flames and visible smoke.

LTFF is working with Austin Fire Department auto-aid crews. No injuries are reported at this time.

Residents should avoid the area and pull over if they see emergency vehicles trying to make it through.