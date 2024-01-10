WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A trip to the vet turned into a harrowing rescue for a dog in the the Lake Travis area last weekend. Fortunately for Lucy and her owners, all is well.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue posted on its Facebook page Saturday that the 12-year-old boxer/Rottweiler mix ended up stuck in a culvert during her post-vet walk. LTFR said the dog had bad hips and her legs were sore from a shot.

According to LTFR, Lieutenant Dudik, Firefighter Barto, Firefighter Wieland and Probationary Firefighter Greene used elevator tools, New York hooks (used to ventilate roofs during fires), poles, and “some ingenuity with duct tape and a helmet” to guide Lucy out of the culvert.

Fire crews rescue dog from a culvert. (Courtesy: Lake Travis Fire and Rescue Facebook Page)

Fire crews rescue dog from a culvert. (Courtesy: Lake Travis Fire and Rescue Facebook Page)

Fire crews rescue dog from a culvert. (Courtesy: Lake Travis Fire and Rescue Facebook Page)

Fire crews rescue dog from a culvert. (Courtesy: Lake Travis Fire and Rescue Facebook Page)

LTFR said Lucy’s owners were “overjoyed and deeply grateful.”