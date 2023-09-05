AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tournament Point boat ramp at Pace Bend Park will close Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. due to low water levels at Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Twitter.

Furthermore, Travis County said the boat ramp will open when the lake level is at or below 631 feet.

This means all boat ramps at Travis County parks on Lake Travis will be closed, the agency said. The Collier and Tatum ramps at Pace Bend Park are also closed due to the low lake level, the agency said.

According to the Travis County website, several other boat ramps remain open on the Colorado River.

Furthermore, the website so boat ramps are open at Little Webberville Park, Loop 360, Mary Quinlan Park and Webberville Park.