Lake Pflugerville is dropping half a foot per week, city imposes water restrictions

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — People living in Pflugerville are only allowed to water their lawns once a week after the city moved to Stage 3 water restrictions due to conditions at its main water source.

The water restrictions went into effect on Sept. 13. However, the city reported recently that Lake Pflugerville is still dropping about half a foot per week because of the lack of rain, hot temperatures and the rising amount of water usage.

Photo: Will DuPree/KXAN

A city spokesperson told KXAN that people used 302 million gallons of water during the month of September. That’s 34 million gallons more than people used in August, according to the city. It’s also an increase of 39.35 percent from September last year when people used 216 million gallons of water.

With little relief in sight, though, the city is now trying to educate residents and business owners about what they can do to conserve water so that the situation doesn’t result in dire measures like water rationing.

A statement sent to KXAN Tuesday read, “We are in the process of identifying our high water users, and will be meeting with commercial water users to work together to conserve water.”

The back of Gary Eaton’s home faces toward Lake Pflugerville. He noticed recently that the water has receded so much around the lake that underwater vegetation is now visible above the surface.

“Maybe it’s the weather that’s causing it to do this, but it’s pretty ugly,” Eaton said. “It’s not a lake you’d want to come to anymore and fish, let alone swim in.”

Because of the drought conditions, he and his wife already took precautions at their house. The brown shade of the grass, the dried leaves on the plants and the deep cracks forming in the soil in the backyard are clear indications of that.

“We just don’t water,” Eaton said. “Yeah, we just don’t water anymore. It’s just useless, so we just hope for rain, pray for rain like everybody else.”

Photo: Will DuPree/KXAN

The city’s Stage 3 water restrictions state water customers must follow a once a week watering schedule based on the last number of their address.

Addresses ending in 0 or 1 may water on Mondays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 2 or 3 may water on Tuesdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 4 or 5 may water on Wednesdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 6 or 7 may water on Thursdays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Addresses ending in 8 or 9 may water on Fridays before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight.

No watering allowed on Saturday or Sunday.

The city stated that hand watering is allowed on all weekdays, regardless of address, with a hand-held positive shutoff nozzle or up to a five-gallon bucket before 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight. Car washing is only permitted at commercial facilities.

All water customers must follow these restrictions or risk a fine. A city spokesperson stated that at this time no one has been issued a citation.

