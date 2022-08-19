LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — School is back in session across Central Texas, and a bus driver shortage continues to impact many districts.

Lago Vista ISD is asking for patience while it battles the shortage of drivers. “We can only ask for your patience and understanding as we do everything in our power to get students home safely each day,” the district said in an email.

They’re short three bus drivers, according to the email, and that they’re borrowing drivers from other districts until their new hires are fully trained and appropriately licensed. The district also noted that visiting drivers are having to navigate challenging terrain, like unmarked and unnavigable roads.

LVISD asked that parents and guardians expect routes to be 30-45 minutes or more late for the next few weeks.

The district asks that students are ready and waiting for their bus. In order to make routes as efficient as possible, buses will not be able to wait for students during morning pickup, the ISD said.

“If you rely on school bus transportation, we ask that you do so with the understanding that buses will be late,” LVISD said. “If you are able to provide alternate transportation to your student until conditions improve, we ask that you please do so.”

Lago Vista said it’s working to improve the efficiency of routes, and as soon as the district has more drivers, more routes will be added. Parents are asked to make a habit of checking the Bus Route Lookup system for updates. Visit https://www.lagovistaisd.net/page/transportation.home to look up your student’s route information using their student ID.

To help recruit qualified drivers, LVISD is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for any experienced driver with a Passenger & School Bus endorsement. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit https://www.lagovistaisd.net/page/hr.home.