Lago Vista implements Stage 5 Emergency Water Condition Restriction to repair water main

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — The city manager of Lago Vista declared a Stage 5 Emergency Water Condition Restriction Thursday morning due to a failure in one of the city’s water transmission mains.

The city provided an update at 11:45 a.m. Thursday stating crews are currently assembling a new pipe segment for the water transmission main. The repairs are expected to be completed by 2 p.m. but the restrictions will remain in effect until the depleted tanks are refilled. The city hopes to be able to lift the restrictions by tomorrow morning.

The notice from the city was sent out around 8:40 a.m. Monday The city manager said the restrictions would go into effect immediately and would remain until further notice.

A stage 5 restriction means all residents receiving water from the City of Lago Vista are not allowed any aesthetic water use. This includes irrigation, watering lawns or washing buildings or paved areas.

In addition, any purchased water from city fire hydrants must only be used for fire fighting or anything else specifically related to public health.

Updates on the status of the restrictions will be provided via the City of Lago Vista’s website or their Facebook page