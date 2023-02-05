The city of Lago Vista has debuted its official flag. (Courtesy: Lago Vista)

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Lago Vista has an official city flag after hosting a citywide design contest.

In May, Lago Vista Mayor Edward Tidwell solicited designs from residents through social media and school campaigns. In June, Lago Vista City Council narrowed down the submissions to one from each artist. Voting on the designs opened Aug. 17 and closed in mid-September, with approximately 2,300 people participating.

Runner-up Schuyler Burke received nearly 33% of the vote, while residents Thomas Panevino and Mason Griffin won with more than 41% of the vote.

Panevino and Griffin moved to Lago Vista in 2021 and said they pulled inspiration from the city’s natural beauty for the design.

“Our flag design is simple; a sun rises over the rolling hills with Lago Vista’s logo incorporated in the center. We hope that the design captures the majestic beauty of Lago Vista,” the two said.

Council unanimously approved the design at a Nov. 3 meeting. The flag will be displaced within council chambers and at the Lohman Ford entrance to the city, Veteran’s Park on Dawn Drive, the Lago Vista Police headquarters and the Lago Vista Public Library.