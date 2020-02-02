Jury awards Del Valle man over $7 million after he was injured in 2017 trucking crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Jan. 23, the victim of a 2017 crash that resulted in extensive injuries leaving him unable to return to work was awarded nearly $7.4 million.

In April 2017, the victim, Ronnie Claxton, was severely injured after a poorly maintained 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge sending debris through his windshield. The driver of the truck worked for Even Better Logistics LLC. The truck was carrying an over-sized and over-height load. Additionally, he was traveling along a route not approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.

When the truck crashed into the bridge, the chains and turnbuckles securing the load broke apart and went through Clayton’s windshield.

According to a press release from Clayton’s legal team, Even Better Logistics LLC failed to meet several safety standards, including not having written safety policies and failing to road test the driver.

“Ronnie was driving home after a hard day’s work,” his attorney Todd Kelly said. “That morning, he dressed himself and drove to work. Since the crash, he has not been able to do anything he did before this egregious act of negligence. He can’t work, can’t drive or even get dressed on his own. Our client has undergone surgery and endured months of in-patient rehab as a direct result of Even Better Logistics’ negligence.”

A jury found Even Better Logistics LLC liable for the crash. Clayton was awarded $7,396,314 plus two and a half years of pre-judgment interest at 5% on economic losses of $1,261,314.