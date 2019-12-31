June deaths of pregnant woman, 2-year-old determined to be murder/suicide, TCSO says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has closed the case on the June deaths of a pregnant Del Valle woman and her 2-year-old child — determining them to be murder/suicide.

According to TCSO, deputies discovered Monika Vetters, 36, and her daughter, Veronica, lying on the ground beneath a third floor balcony with grave injuries.

Efforts to resucitate the victims were unsuccessful, however, and they were pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m.

Monika’s unborn child also did not survive.

TCSO says it has worked a total of three homicides this year.