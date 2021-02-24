It’s OK to wash your car now, Travis County Judge says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Judge Andy Brown signed an order Wednesday rescinding restrictions on car washing and exterior lighting use following the fallout from last week’s winter storms.

Brown’s order restricting car washing began Saturday and was originally scheduled to last until Thursday. As the city’s water situation continues to improve, businesses that provide car washing services can continue and the severe weather order is terminated as of Wednesday, the order says.

The city ended its boil water notice for all areas Tuesday, and while some people are still experiencing a water service outage, the situation improves as a whole on a daily basis.

In an extra effort to conserve energy, Brown restricted the use of exterior lighting. However, with the state’s energy grid operating as normal now, that restriction for using lights is now lifted.