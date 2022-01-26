‘It’s awesome!’ Elon Musk says he’s been testing a Cybertruck prototype at Austin’s factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla’s design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cybertrucks could be roaming Central Texas roads soon, and one is already being tested at Tesla’s new Travis County gigafactory.

CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter Tuesday: “Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome!”

According to a Wednesday update on its quarter four earnings, the Cybertruck is in the development phase and is planned to be made in Travis County along with Model Y.

The company confirmed it already began building Model Ys at the factory late last year. After the Austin-made Model Y gets its final certification, the company said it plans to start deliveries to customers.

In its quarterly update, the company noted its total revenue in quarter four grew to $17.7 billion, a 65% year-over-year increase. Tesla attributed the growth to expansion in vehicle deliveries as well as other parts of its business.

But that didn’t stop the pandemic from impacting the automaker, too, as the company said global supply chain issues, transportation, labor and other manufacturing challenges prevented it from running factories at full capacity.

Tesla said production pace in Travis County as well as Berlin will be impacted by “the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies in new locations, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting.”

Tesla’s Fremont, California factory achieved record production in 2021, the company said. Tesla explained there’s potential to expand overall capacity to more than 600,000 cars per year, and it aims to increase output from this factory while growing its new factories in Austin and Berlin.

Giga Texas is expected to open any day now, with Musk teasing a grand opening celebration with tours for the community last month on social media.