‘It is not gone’: Austin doctor still treating COVID-19 patients prepares for variants, deals with mental toll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year after Travis County reported its first COVID-19 case, Dr. Nicholas Steinour remains on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, still treating patients battling the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I worked last night. I got off at 1 a.m. We had two COVID patients present last night,” Dr. Steinour said. “It is not gone. It is still very much around, but it is not taxing our system like it was back when he had peaked a few times over the summer and then here not long ago.”

He works as the medical director for the emergency department at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. During the past year, he said he provided care to at least 2,000 people at that hospital, and he estimated that 15 to 20% of those patients came in fighting COVID-19.

“Several hundred patients is a very real estimate, and many of those are having to be hospitalized or put in the ICU on ventilators,” Dr. Steinour said.

Treating COVID-19 patients

He found it especially difficult finding out some of those patients’ infections happened after gathering with other family members and their loved ones to celebrate weddings and birthdays. In particular, there are two cases he cannot shake.

“A husband-wife combination both came in in extremis,” Dr. Steinour recalled. “Both ended up on a ventilator in the ICU, and to me, that’s extremely tragic. Having to call the children of that family and explain not just one of your parents but both are in this terrible situation that does not look good. It’s heartbreaking.”

Hope is on the horizon, he said, seeing cases and hospital stays decline locally, while the number of vaccinations keeps climbing higher. He worries, though, what impact the governor’s order lifting the statewide mask mandate and ending business capacity limits will have now that it’s in effect.

“Everywhere I go where I’m anywhere close to anyone else, I still continue to wear a mask even though I’m fully vaccinated,” Dr. Steinour said. “I think that’s the responsible thing to do, and I hope that every Austin citizen as well as every Texan and every American and every citizen in the world embraces that sentiment.”

Even though he acknowledges there’s optimism about the future, Dr. Steinour said he’d still like people to understand how staggering the death toll from COVID-19 is. In Travis County alone, more than 760 people have lost their lives after contracting the disease, according to the latest count. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 524,000 Americans have now died during the pandemic.

“That’s not just old people with lots of comorbidities. That’s some young people. That is some physicians. It’s people who otherwise should be alive and well and contributing to society, spending time and holidays with loved ones and aren’t anymore,” Dr. Steinour said.

“We’re limited in what we can do once you’ve contracted the disease to get you better and keep you from getting into severe respiratory distress, and you have to kind of do it alone as a patient because we can’t have people there,” he added. “It’s a circumstance you don’t want to get into, which is why I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping yourself safe, keeping everyone around you safe, which ultimately allows all of us to stay safe when we’re going out and interacting as little as we have to.”

Risk of variants

He said the hospital where he works recently started letting in some visitors again, but even those plans are in flux due to emerging coronavirus variants.

“I think we might tighten that again,” Dr. Steinour predicted. “But as far as PPE, as far as all the things we’ve talked about — the six-foot social distancing, the wearing of masks, washing hands frequently and staying home when appropriate and possible — all those things apply no matter what the variant becomes. I don’t see any way it would mutate in a way that would change those precautions still holding true.”

With no official end in sight, the doctor shared that he “very much so” suffers from fatigue through the pandemic. He said it’s led to much more open conversations among his colleagues about the importance of mental health after witnessing suffering and death.

“It’s no longer whispers or private conversations,” he said. “It is a topic in the doctors’ lounge. It is a topic at almost every shift I go to to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves.”

Value of community support

Dr. Steinour said what especially helped during the toughest times of the pandemic was the support medical workers received from neighbors, including donations of food and just simple thank-yous.

“I think that’s what kind of gives us that strength when we drive into work and get out, put on our masks and walk through those doors,” he said. “I think that’s what keeps us coming back, and hopefully that will keep us going for as long as we need to.”

Dr. Nicholas Steinour’s aunt created a belt with needlepoint art marking moments from the pandemic.

He especially wanted to thank his aunt, a former nurse herself, who handcrafted a colorful belt for him marking some of the major milestones of the pandemic.

“It’s all needlepoint,” he said. “It says ‘Doc,’ which is my nickname in the family. It says 2020. It goes to the hand sanitizer and the six feet, the state of Texas, the ambulance, oxygen, X-rays and there’s the vaccine. So it’s sort of a chronology of all the phases of this year.”

Dr. Steinour also said getting fully vaccinated earlier this year also helped to raise spirits for him, his wife and their three young children.

“Trust me, I want to get back on the airplanes and go and travel and see friends and family that I’ve had to just see like you and I are speaking now over virtual communication, and I will when it’s safe,” he said. “We’re just not there yet. I think we all have to stay the course for a bit longer. Let’s get everyone vaccinated and see where we are. We’ve fought the fight this far. It would be silly to give up at this point.”

A year into the pandemic, doctors, nurses and medical workers are tired but persevering, and through it all their message about safety remains the same.

“Keep doing what you do to keep yourselves safe,” Dr. Steinour said. “It takes some of the burden off us, but when you’re sick, we’re always there to take care of you.”