Interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe plans to make budget issues his main focus

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Wednesday marked the first full day back on the job for interim Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe.

Biscoe previously served as the county judge for 16 years, before retiring at the end of 2014. On top of monitoring the local response to the coronavirus outbreak, Biscoe says one of his top priorities over the next few months will be managing the county’s budget, in light of the recent unemployment numbers.

“There’s been a shrink in revenue and an increased number of people who need the county’s assistance,” said Biscoe. “Normally, when times are tough, the Travis County collection rate drops. So we have greater needs, less money, which is a bad combination.”

Biscoe will serve as the interim county judge until the upcoming November election.

