Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex died Saturday night, according to a release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Anya Wyne, 40, was found by an officer to be unresponsive and bleeding in her cell during a routine check on Saturday. The bleeding was due to a self-inflicted re-opening of a previous neck wound.

TCSO says CPR was immediately started by the TCSO medical and correctional staff until EMS took over. Wyne died at 9:16 p.m., according to TCSO.

Wyne was booked into custody on Dec. 17 with a charge of Aggravated Assault Family Violence. Wyne came to the facility with a neck injury that was reportedly self-inflicted and was housed on watch. She was moved to the medical housing unit on Dec. 18, TCSO says.

An investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit, the Texas Rangers and the Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, which is routine with any death in custody, TCSO reports.