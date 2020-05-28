Inmate at Travis County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities say the inmate was placed into the quarantine unit at intake based on answers during a health screening. He has been in custody for three days, and has been moved to the confirmed positive unit, authorities say.

All quarantined inmates are in single-occupancy cells that utilizes a non-recycled air flow system, which authorities say makes the Travis County Jail well-suited for emergency quarantine.

Authorities say contact tracing is underway, and anyone who had come into contact with the inmate will be notified soon.

On April 20, the department had reported that three employees had tested positive for the coronavirus — two corrections officers and a civilian who works in the Admin/Support bureau.