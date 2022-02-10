Inmate at Travis County Correctional Complex found dead in cell

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex was found dead in his cell Wednesday, Travis County officials said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Jared Bell, 32, was found unresponsive at 10:30 a.m. in his cell. Medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS gave Bell CPR, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Bell was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

Bell had been booked into the correctional facility Sunday on several “out-of-county felony warrants.”

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

An autopsy was conducted, and the final report is pending, TCSO said.