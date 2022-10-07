AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A five-building industrial park could come to a stretch of land owned by Aquila Commercial LLC south of Austin along State Highway 45.

The project, known as SH-45 Business Park, would span 184,375 square feet and is still working through the entitlement process, said David Putman, managing principal at Aquila, an Austin-based commercial real estate firm involved in brokerage, property management and asset management.

In the meantime, Aquila is trying to sell the development, he said.