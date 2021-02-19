IN-DEPTH: Water outages widespread across Austin and beyond

Map showing which zip codes are having the most problems based on KXAN Facebook comment data from Feb. 18-19, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are getting a better idea of the severity of the water outages facing the City of Austin and beyond. Austin residents are being told to boil water, but many don’t have any water to boil.

KXAN put out a call to Facebook followers on Thursday asking them to send us their zip code and whether they had water or power. More than 3,600 of you responded, giving us a great look at the overall problem.

With power being restored to more than 96.4% of Austin Energy customers, the largest problem now is water outages or low pressure.

Places where people told us they were still without both water and power as of Thursday night and Friday morning are the hardest hit areas. Those include the following zip codes:

76527 – Florence

78620 – Dripping Springs

78734 – Lakeway, Hudson Bend

78746 – West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, West Austin

78748 – South Austin

78754 – Northeast Austin

We originally included the 78642 zip code of Liberty Hill, but viewers now tell us power is back on there. This is obviously an evolving situation. We’ll update as we get new information.

The vast majority of the people who responded to our post on Facebook say they don’t have running water. You can see that represented on the map. Only the lighter shades have at least some water, although everyone must still boil it.

A few locations in Texas lucked out. Some people who live in Burnet said they were almost embarrassed to admit they had both power and running water, some throughout the entirety of the winter storm.

Most of us weren’t that lucky. You can see all of the reactions and comments here:

Austin Water released outage maps

The City of Austin has its own maps showing who has water and who does not. More than half of the city does not have any water at all. The only areas with low pressure water include downtown Austin, east Austin, southeast Austin, and portions of south Austin.

This map shows how the water system is currently performing. Each zone is an area experiencing outages (red) or low pressure (orange). The goal is for each zone to get to green again, where the system is operating normally & the boil water notice can be lifted.

Austin Water says as it works to repair the water system, they still need people to conserve.

