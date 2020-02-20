After years of talks, improvements to RM 620 could happen in 2022

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is one step closer to turning proposed improvements on Ranch to Market Road 620 into a reality.

Thursday, TxDOT officials will meet with the community for a public hearing.

Proposed improvements to RM 620 from State Highway 71 to Hudson Bend Road include plans to:

Widen the existing 4-lane road into a 6-lane road, adding a third lane in each direction

New raised medians

A continuous bike and pedestrian shared-use path along the corridor

At present, TxDOT has secured $60 million in funding from the Transportation Policy Board for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, known as CAMPO, to make improvements to the south section of RM 620.

However, the state’s transportation department will need to raise additional funds for the remaining mile and a half stretch to Hudson Bend.

Construction is expected to start in 2022 and take three years to complete.

Thursday’s public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Travis High School’s cafeteria in Lakeway.

On KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shares what drivers in the area said about the proposed improvements and shares their concerns.