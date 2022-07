Austin Fire crews are working to put out a fire at an illegal dump site in the 2100 block of Brandt Road (AFD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews are working to put out a giant trash fire in south Austin Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire is burning at an illegal dump site in the 2100 block of Brandt Road. That’s near Onion Creek and the Shoreline Church South Campus.

AFD said the smoke column “can be seen for miles.” The fire is contained.

Travis County ESD No. 5 and No. 11 as well as the Manchaca Volunteer Fire Department are helping on scene.