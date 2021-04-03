If you’re planning to go to a Travis County Park on Easter Sunday, check out this guide

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Easter is one of the busiest days for the Travis County Parks system every year.

Sunday will mark the first major holiday since the state’s reopening and as COVID-19 vaccinations in the Austin-Travis County area climb.

As Central Texans make their plans to head to area parks, which are open, a Travis County spokesperson is reminding people to keep in mind capacity limits as they celebrate the holiday.

Once a park reaches capacity, that park will shut down to more visitors for the day. Be sure to check a specific park’s page for a closure notice.

Face coverings are required for visitors to wear over the nose and mouth. A county press release said social distancing is and bringing your own hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Visitors are not allowed to park outside the park and walk in. If you leave the park while it’s at capacity, you will not be allowed back inside.

Reservations aren’t required for day-use visitation at most parks, though they are required for Hamilton Pool Preserve.

Visitors are also asked not to bring cascarones, or confetti eggs, that have plastic confetti.

Find more specifics while planning your Easter Sunday Travis County Parks visit on their website.