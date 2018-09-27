If you have a Pflugerville warrant, get it resolved and fees waived

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Gavel (KXAN File Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Anyone with a Class C misdemeanor warrant from the Pflugerville Municipal Court can have fees waived if they resolve it during the first three weeks of October.

Pflugerville's warrant amnesty program runs from Oct. 1-19, and during that time officers will not be sent out to take people with active warrants into custody.

People can call the court at 512-990-6285 or visit the Justice Center at 1611 Pfennig Ln. Monday through Friday to find out their fines and pay them with cash, money orders, Visa or MasterCard.

They can also make payments online but should call first to make sure their fine is adjusted to take out warrant fees. Those who want to mail in payments should include their driver's license number and case or citation number and send them to Municipal Court, 1611 E. Pfennig Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660.

People can speak to a judge about their warrants on Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m.