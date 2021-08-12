Husband, wife die while swimming in Lake Travis over the weekend

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A husband and wife died while swimming in Lake Travis Sunday afternoon, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office did not release their names.

TCSO said around 2:48 p.m., lake patrol deputies and other agencies responded to an area near Longhorn Landing. A 911 caller reported a person struggling in the water, with another person trying to hold them up.

When deputies arrived, they saw a woman floating on the lake. She was rescued and given CPR but ultimately was pronounced dead, TCSO said.

While CPR was being given to the woman, deputies were told her husband was in the water with her and was still missing. Lake patrol and Jonestown Police searched for his body using sonar, while STAR Flight searched from the air, TCSO said.

Deputies found the husband’s body the next day on Monday. Autopsies were done on both the husband and wife. Results are pending.

The lake depth in the area where the couple was found was about 30 to 50 feet deep, according to TCSO.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for a male swimmer who was reported missing on Aug. 7. He was last seen in between Starnes Island and North Shore. That area of the lake is more than 120 feet deep, TCSO said.

This year, TCSO has recovered five bodies from Lake Travis and point out the people who died were not wearing life jackets. Deputies ask people who visit the lake to wear one.