LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up the shores of Lake Travis from Lago Vista to Webberville.

The cross-county event was organized by the Colorado River Alliance and Travis County Parks. This year marked the 27th annual cleanup on Lake Travis. It’s considered to be the largest scuba diving, shoreline and waterway litter pickup in the state.

Organizers said 200 divers visited four sites across the lake to search for debris on Sunday.

Hundreds of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up the shores of Lake Travis from Lago Vista to Webberville. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

The amount of trash collected by one person (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

John Erskine, Colorado River Alliance Board president, at Webberville Park on the Lower Colorado (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

H-E-B and YETI also participated in the effort.

The event also offered a virtual option for those who wanted to clean up their own neighborhoods.