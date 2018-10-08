Hummer driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in SH 45 crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dawn Denny (APD Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A woman faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after Pflugerville police say she collided with another driver early Sunday morning.

An officer arrived to the scene on the 4800 block of State Highway 45 E., which is near N. Heatherwilde Boulevard, around 2 a.m. The officer saw an unconscious man lying in the middle of the road. That man later died, police said.

A woman, later identified as 50-year-old Dawn Witt Denny, told the officer she was driving her Hummer and hit the other vehicle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

"Marks on the roadway indicated that Denny's vehicle left the roadway prior to striking another vehicle," the arrest warrant said. "Denny stated she was looking at her cell phone GPS and when she looked up she collided into the vehicle."

Denny also told officers she had taken Xanax and another prescription medication about an hour before the collision. The officer on scene reported smelling a "moderate" odor of alcohol, and she did not participate in all field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.

Denny is in the Travis County Jail as of Monday, according to records. Her bond is set at $250,000 and she must install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle as a condition of bail.

Denny worked at KXAN as a reporter for a 10-month period in 2013-2014.