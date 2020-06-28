Howard, Bolton prepare to face off in Democratic runoff for Daugherty’s commission seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Democratic candidates are vying for the party’s nomination in the July runoff election for Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3.

The candidate elected in November will replace current Commissioner Gerald Daugherty in the seat that covers the western area of Travis County. Daugherty, a Republican, is retiring.

Ann Howard and Valinda Bolton both advanced to the primary runoff after Howard received 48% of the vote and Bolton received 30% in the Democratic primary.

Howard most recently served as executive director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO). She previously served on boards for Any Baby Can and One Voice Central Texas. She also worked as a defense attorney, representing teens in Travis County juvenile courts and worked as legal counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.

Bolton served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. She also worked as a community affairs liaison for Child Protective Services.

The candidate who wins the runoff election will face Republican Becky Bray in November. Bray ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the seat.

Those serving on the Travis County Commissioners Court make policies and serve as the administrative branch of the county’s government. Commissioners set the tax rate and choose how to allot funds throughout the county.