TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Time to clean out your medicine cabinet. If you have old, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs lying around, you can safely get rid of them on Saturday during National Drug Take Back Day.

Travis County Constables are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the National Take Back Initiative.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this event and drop off their medications at any of the five Travis County Constable precincts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Drop-off locations:

Constable Pct. 1

4717 Heflin Ln. Ste. 127, Austin, TX 78721

512-854-7510 (Tonya Nixon)

Constable Pct. 2

10409 Burnet Rd. Ste. 150, Austin, TX 78758

512-854-9697 (Adan Ballesteros)

Constable Pct. 3

8656 B West Highway 71 Ste. 132, Austin, TX 78735

512-854-7245 (Stacy Suits)

Constable Pct. 4

4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Ste. 1100, Austin, TX 78744

512-854-9488 (George Morales)

Constable Pct. 5

1003 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX 78701

512-854-9100 (Carlos Lopez)

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs and educating the public about the potential abuse of medications. The misuse and improper disposal of expired and unwanted prescription drugs is a growing problem nationwide and threatens local water supplies, according to the DEA.

Outside of Drug Take Back Day, there are other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, including a drop-off box located at the Travis County Constable Pct. 5 office. It’s available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday.