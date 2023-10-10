TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the final day eligible residents can register to vote ahead of the November election — and there’s been a sizeable appetite in new voter registration among Travis County youth voters in the past year.

Travis County officials told KXAN there are currently 296,821 registered voters between the ages of 18 and 29. As of the November 2022 election, there were 213,748 registered youth voters — marking an increase of more than 83,000 in the past year.

Overall, there are now 883,449 registered voters residing in Travis County. That figure is slightly down from November 2022’s registered voter headcount of 890,316 — but county representatives clarified the gap extends from a state requirement.

“After the Nov. 2022 election, we performed the state required voter roll maintenance, so that’s why you see a slight decrease in overall registered voters,” a spokesperson for the Travis County Tax Office told KXAN.

Those heading to the ballot box here in Travis County next month will join Texans across the state in having a say on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Those amendments include efforts centered around lowering property taxes to increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices.

At the more concentrated local level, a Travis County sample ballot outlines all the elections happening within the county’s various cities and communities. Only residents who live in communities with additional ballot measures — beyond the 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution — are permitted to vote on those propositions.

Early voting begins Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3. Hours for early voting run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend availability on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The following will serve as early voting polling locations within Travis County.

Registered voters also have until Oct. 27 to apply to vote by mail. If you’re unsure of your voter registration status, the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal system outlines your registration status and includes instructions on how to update your information if you’ve changed your name or address since the last election cycle.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.