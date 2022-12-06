TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — In advance of the winter season, Travis County officials laid out measures they’re taking in the event of severe weather.

The National Weather Service reports a seasonal outlook that includes drier than average conditions this winter, along with warner than average winter temperatures courtesy La Niña. However, Travis County officials stressed this winter weather outlook doesn’t mean a severe winter storm couldn’t occur.

County officials have accumulated emergency supplies in the event of a storm, including 100 pallets of 10-year water, nearly 13,000 meals on hand for emergency use and established emergency operations center orientations to help connect staff with necessary resources.

When it comes to emergency operations, that’ll include prepping overnight accommodations for staff to shelter them near facilities and to streamline support services. Some staff can continue to work remotely and monitor systems from a distance to minimize the number of people on the roadways.

For road maintenance, crews have established an ice and snow plan in tandem with park services. Crews will be treating bridges, curves, intersections and key arterial roadways as part of their emergency response.

Officials said they’ve accumulated cables and other support equipment for county vehicles being used for emergency response, while also stockpiling roadway treatment materials. However, officials said they have struggled to secure a brine supplier and are working to find one.

Brine is used in certain severe weather scenarios to help make roadways safer to travel on.

From a communications standpoint, officials have prepped a pre, during and post-storm recovery plan that will share county updates and weather information from NWS on a frequent basis. Travis County’s social media channels will be a key resource in posting updates and sharing information with county partners and media outlets.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has trained staff on emergency responses, which include coming to work with additional food and clothing in the event of extended shifts. Staff will also be staffed near emergency operations and available to help conduct welfare checks and other services.

For county fire services, smaller vehicles and firetrucks are equipped with four-wheel drive capability. Fire stations have also built up their resiliency for 72 hours so they have ample food, water and other supplies handy in the event of extensive storms.

Firetrucks can also assist with emergency transports and take patients to — and possibly from — hospitals and emergency rooms, as needed.