How did non-priority Austin residents get vaccines ahead of 1A and 1B patients?

The line at the Delco Center on Wednesday, Jan. 13 (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is tightening up their vaccine distribution after dozens of non-prioritized people received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

KXAN began receiving photos on Tuesday from people showing long lines at the Delco Center. One person estimated around 800 people were present at 7 p.m.

Austin Public Health admitted on Wednesday that they gave a vaccine to people who waited in line all night “out of common courtesy” — these people were not in the priority 1A or 1B groups.

Long lines for vaccinations at the Delco Center on Jan. 13 (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

News of the leniency spread like wildfire on social media.

And on Wednesday morning, there was a line of around 100 people waiting to get their courtesy shots, too.

Alex Caprariello will have more on this report on KXAN News at 5 p.m.