Houston man dies after fight at strip club, Travis County Sheriff’s Office investigating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man from Houston was assaulted at a strip club last week and later died. TCSO says it is treating the death as a “possible homicide.”

On Friday, TCSO says family contacted them because they were concerned about the man, who was from Houston.

“The caller stated his son was hospitalized in critical condition and that days earlier, he had been involved in a physical altercation in Travis County,” TCSO wrote in a release. It added that, at the time, police or Austin-Travis County EMS were not called.

Investigators discovered the man, who is not being named until an autopsy is performed, and a friend were assaulted Thursday around 4 a.m. at Bare Cabaret at 9705 Reservoir Ct.

The man died at 1:30 p.m. the next day.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers 512-472-TIPS (8477) or the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444.