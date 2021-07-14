Housing authority meets with displaced tenants of south Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Housing Authority of Travis County is promising to help residents of the Rosemont at Oak Valley in south Austin while repairs due to February’s winter storm are being made.

It was a packed house at the meeting with tenants Wednesday evening.

Nearly 90 of them were told by apartment management on July 2 their leases would be terminated, and they had to leave within 30 days.

But on Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court announced those notices have been withdrawn.

The Housing Authority is now promising tenants rent for July and moving services will be refunded, and they’ll be placed in a hotel.

A family member of one resident said problems at the Rosemont have been going on for years.

“Since 2016, she’s been having nothing but issues with that apartment, and it’s been nothing but complaints — paperwork, paperwork, paperwork, paperwork,” she said.

“Every person, every company that purchases these apartments, I’ve made it my duty to tell them how terrible the living conditions are.”

The Housing Authority said the moisture level is too high, and there are mold concerns in units.