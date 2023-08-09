PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An evacuation notice has been lifted Wednesday for some homes near a 15-acre brush fire in Pflugerville. The fire off Jesse Bohls Road is under control as of 5:55 p.m., Travis County ESD No. 2 said.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2, the Manor Fire Department, STAR Flight and the Texas A&M Forest Service worked to contain the fire, Travis County ESD No. 2 Fire Chief Nick Perkins said.

Homes on Scoria Drive and Elk Horn Drive were evacuated as a precaution, according to Travis County ESD No. 2.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.