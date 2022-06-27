MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A home under construction collapsed in a Manor neighborhood and a person had to be rescued from the rubble, Austin-Travis County EMS said Monday.

Two people suffered “potentially serious” injuries, ATCEMS said, but the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. One person was taken to Seton Williamson County hospital and the other was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock, ATCEMS said.

A home being built collapsed Monday in Manor and a person had to be rescued from the rubble. ATCEMS said it treated 2 people for injuries not considered life-threatening,. (AFD photo)

A home being built collapsed Monday in Manor and a person had to be rescued from the rubble. ATCEMS said it treated 2 people for injuries not considered life-threatening,. (AFD photo)

A home being built collapsed Monday in Manor and a person had to be rescued from the rubble. ATCEMS said it treated 2 people for injuries not considered life-threatening,. (AFD photo)

A home being built collapsed Monday in Manor and a person had to be rescued from the rubble. ATCEMS said it treated 2 people for injuries not considered life-threatening,. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

The home is in the 14500 block of Shooter McGavin Drive near Jamie Street north of U.S. Highway 290 and just south of Manor High School.

ATCEMS said its personnel and Travis County ESD No. 12 responded to the scene.