Home a total loss after fire as authorities make separate burglary arrest a few doors down

CREEDMOOR, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County authorities put out a fire and ended up arresting someone in an unrelated incident in the same neighborhood Tuesday morning in Creedmoor.

Travis County ESD No. 11 Battalion Chief Derek Mikes said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. for the house fire off FM 1625 in Creedmoor. The single-story brick home was engulfed in flames, and while the fire crews were putting the fire out, sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in a reported burglary a few houses away.

Sheriff’s office officials said the arrest was unrelated to the fire. Deputies took one person into custody.

The fire destroyed the home, Mikes said. He said a husband and wife were home at the time, but they were able to get out. Mikes said there weren’t any injuries, but getting water to the fire was a bit of an issue. He said the closest hydrant was about 1,000 feet away.

Along with ESD No. 11, Austin and Manchaca fire departments also responded.

The fire, and arrest, are both under investigation.