TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A man who hit and killed a pedestrian in his truck before driving away from the scene has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Francisco Aviles, 65, of Niederwald, pleaded guilty to an accident involving a death charge and was sentenced June 15. In addition to the prison sentence, he was fined a total of $350.

Aviles hit Stephanie Lunt, 41, while driving his 1994 Toyota Tacoma eastbound in the 14000 block of FM 812 road in southeast Travis County in October 2020.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just outside the Circuit of the Americas racetrack, but Lunt, of Del Valle, died at the scene.

At the time of the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Aviles fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested the following day.