LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — So far, the Lake Travis area has been predominantly spared of devastating wildfires this year.

Still, crews are constantly at the ready.

“So I’m normally a 40-hour workweek. But with the conditions as they are, I’ve packed 3-5 days’ worth of clothes because there’s a good chance I’m not going home,” Lake Travis Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Prather said, holding a suitcase. “The men and women of the fire service know it’s that time of year where we kind of have to put plans aside and serve our community.”

In the Lake Travis area, the wildfire concern extends beyond worries about dry vegetation.

“With our topography, we have a lot of rolling hills that are hard to get to with brush trucks. So when a fire kindles out in some of these canyons and hills it takes us a while to get down to and get to them, it can move rapidly,” Prather said.

He also said the department can perform wildfire risk assessments at people’s homes at their request.