Here’s what we know about Tesla’s planned massive Giga party

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — With the launch of Tesla’s gigafactory in Travis County just around the corner, county leaders are looking to welcome the manufacturer with some extra flair — and a celebratory party.

County commissioners approved on consent Tuesday to move ahead with a public hearing on March 22 regarding a Tesla giga party, currently planned for April 7.

According to county documents, the event permit is for April 7 from 4 to 11:29 p.m. at 13101 Harold Green Road, Austin.

The event, held at the gigafactory site, will be able to accommodate up to 15,000 guests and is being funded by Tesla.

County documents say alcohol will be available to adults identified as 21 years or older, and minors are permitted to be on site during the event.